Thursday January 12 2023

Only 40,000 Armenians live in Karabakh – Pashinyan's ally exposes Vardanyan

12 January 2023 20:11 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

Member of the ruling Civil Contract Party of Armenia Vigen Khachatryan exposed another lie of fugitive Russian billionaire Ruben Vardanyan, who illegally seized the power in Karabakh, and claimed that there are allegedly 120,000 Armenians in Karabakh.

Therefore, Khachatryan said that only 40,000 Armenians live in Karabakh, thus exposing Vardanyan, who makes attempts to mislead the international community with his loud statements about a "humanitarian catastrophe", as well as the "starvation of 120,000 Armenians in Karabakh".

