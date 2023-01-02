Azerbaijanis take to the streets of Madrid to protest at Armenia's ecocide in Karabakh

2 January 2023 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

A group of people held a protest outside Plaza de Colon in Madrid, Spain, in protest at the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijani mineral resources by Armenian separatists, Azernews reports.

The picket, organized by Mahammadali Akbarov, a member of the Association of Azerbaijanis of Spain, demanded an immediate halt to the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijani mineral deposits in Karabakh under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeepers.

Azerbaijanis, displaying posters with various slogans, showed their solidarity with the Azerbaijani eco-activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and volunteers, who are holding uninterrupted protests near Shusha on the Lachin road, demanding an end to ecocide and environmental terror of Armenians.



