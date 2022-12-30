Gasoline prices in Tajikistan continue to decline - WFP

30 December 2022 22:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The World Food Programme (WFP) has published a 'Market Situation Update' for Tajikistan for December 19-25, 2022, Trend reports with reference to the WFP.

According to the WFP, an average gasoline price (per 1 liter) in the retail markets of Tajikistan as of December 19 reached 8.3 somoni ($0.81), which is a decrease of 14 percent compared to November this year.

"During the reporting period, the lowest prices of gasoline per 1 liter were recorded in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe and Hisor - 7.4 somoni ($0.72). At the same time, the highest prices were registered in Murgob - 11.5 somoni ($1.1) and Ishkoshim - 11.4 somoni ($1.1), " the WFP reports.

As of December 28, 2022, the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Tajikistan is 10.20 TJS/1 USD.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz