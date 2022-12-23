Uzbekistan begins to deliver goods to Europe through Middle Corridor

23 December 2022 09:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The first container block train was sent from Uzbekistan to the Bulgarian city of Burgas, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

It carries the cargo of the Uzbek Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine's copper concentrate.

The train was sent to Europe through the middle corridor for the first time. Its route has a length of more than 4,000 kilometers and runs through Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Bulgaria.

The freight train, which left on December 16, consists of 46 wagons carrying 91 units of 20-foot containers. Its shipment is organized in cooperation with companies from Turkmenistan (JSC "TLCT"), Azerbaijan (ADY Container LLC) and Georgia (GR Logistics and Terminals).

