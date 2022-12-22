Kazakh Jambyl region records increase in trade, investments

22 December 2022 08:12 (UTC+04:00)

The export turnover of Kazakhstan’s Jambyl region from January through October 2022 amounted to $216.7 million, which is an increase of 85 percent year-on-year, Trend reports, citing the Akimat (municipality) of the region.

At the same time, Jambyl region increased its imports by 17.6 percent in the reporting period of 2022 - to $360 million.

During the meeting between the municipality head of Jambyl region Nurjan Nurjigitov and the Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Arkad Zebeshov, and the representatives of the NC KAZAKH INVEST JSC, Nurjigitov said that from January through October 2022, the volume of investments in fixed assets amounted to 311.7 billion Kazakh tenge ($665.6 million), which is 3.1 percent more than in the same period last year.

For the first two quarters of this year, $12.9 million worth of foreign investment was attracted, he said.

Nurjigitov said a pool of 75 investment projects worth 2 trillion Kazakh tenge ($4.2 billion) has been formed in the region, which created 8,800 new jobs.

"In 2022, 8 industrial and innovative projects were launched within the framework of a single Industrialization Map for a total of 56.7 billion Kazakh tenge ($121 million), with 395 new work-places created," he said.

According to the development plan of the region, 16 projects with a total worth of 89 billion Kazakh tenge ($190 million) will be implemented by the end of the current year.

Arkad Zebeshov, in turn, stated that an increased number of investment contracts highlight the major investment potential of the region.

