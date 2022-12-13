Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan intend to increase road transportation

13 December 2022 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Tilek Tekebayev met with the Chairman of the Turkmendenizderyayollary agency Annadurdy Kosaev in the port of Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan on December 1, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the parties outlined intentions to strengthen work to increase the number of cargo transportation by road, through the creation of new logistics supply chains for goods and transport corridors.

"Kyrgyz carriers can transfer cargo by road to the Uzbek-Turkmen border and reload it onto containers by rail and take it to the port of Turkmenbashi, where there are all conditions for reloading from rail transport," the Ministry said.

Remarkably, mainly, Turkmen permit forms are used by Kyrgyz carriers for transit through the territory of Turkmenistan to Iran, Türkiye, and the EU countries.

