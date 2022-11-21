Kazakhstan is switching to new form of political system — Tokayev

21 November 2022 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kazakhstan is switching to a new form of the political system and the constitutional reform will be implemented consistently, incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We will implement the constitutional reform consistently and clearly. We are switching to a new form of the country’s political system," his election headquarters quoted him as saying.

He also announced cardinal reforms of the country’s economy. "We will do our best to improve people’s living standards," he pledged.

"Unity is needed to implement these goals. That is why I call on you for unity," Tokayev stressed.

Kazakhstan held early presidential elections on Sunday. The voter turnout was 69.43%

According to the exit poll conducted by the Open Society international institute of regional studies and the Amanat party’s institute of public policy, Tokayev is winning 82.45% and 85.52% of votes, respectively.



