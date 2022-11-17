Uzbekistan's MTO GCC names Enter Engineering to lead its project

17 November 2022 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan’s MTO (Methanol to Olefin) Gas Chemical Complex Central Asia LLC has officially named Enter Engineering Pte Ltd as the EPC contractor for its project, Trend reports via the press service of the company.

The advanced methanol-to-olefin complex will be an anchor enterprise in a newly created Free Economic Zone in Karakul, Bukhara region. GCC MTO is wholly owned by Sanoat Energetika Guruhi LLC, Uzbekistan’s largest private oil and gas producer.

Enter Engineering Pte Ltd is the leading EPC contractor in Uzbekistan with wide experience in heading major industrial and infrastructure projects. The $3-billion contract covers the design, purchase of equipment and construction of facilities, together with essential infrastructure. Completion of the project is expected in late 2025.

Enter Engineering was selected based on its unique expertise and many years of experience in the oil and gas sector and industrial construction in Central Asia. Uzbekistan GTL, Kandym gas processing complex, a fuel filling complex in Tashkent and other landmark projects are among those which have been implemented by the company.

Based on a decision of the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the project has been designed in line with international norms and standards. The project is an example of global cooperation between local and foreign specialists using the latest achievements in the oil and gas sector. The list of companies working on the MTO GCC project includes John Wood Group Plc (UK), Topsoe (Denmark), Koch Industries Inc. (US), Chemtex Global Corp. (US), Scientific Design (US), Versalis (Italy), Sinopec (China) and Grace Catalysts Technologies (US).

The MTO gas chemical complex will become the largest enterprise of its type in Central Asia, with a capacity of 730,000 tons per year, which will satisfy the local demand for raw materials for the production of goods with high added value. The facility will manufacture four types of products: polypropylene, low-density polyethylene, ethylene vinyl acetate and polyethylene terephthalate. The last three will be produced in the country for the first time.

