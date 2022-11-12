Northern Cyprus gets observer status with Organization of Turkic States

12 November 2022 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Northern Cyprus has been granted an observer status with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reported on November 11.

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the OTS Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, emphasizing the cordial ties between Turkiye and Cyprus.

"By meeting the standards of our brotherhood legislation, we welcomed the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as an observer member of our organization," he said.

Foreign Minister of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu in a tweet congratulated Cyprus for getting an observer member of the OTS.

"Step by step… It will also happen! The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has been accepted as an observer member of the Organization of Turkic States. We are always and everywhere by #TRNC’s side," Cavusoglu said.

