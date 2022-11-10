Türkiye, Sweden vow to expand ties amid NATO talks

10 November 2022 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye and Sweden have agreed to expand bilateral ties and increase the trade volume to $5 billion in the coming period as the latter is seeking the Turkish parliament’s approval to enter NATO, Trend reports citing Daily News.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson completed his two-day trip to Türkiye, his first visit to a non-European Union country since he came to power a couple of weeks ago. He met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and held a joint press conference following talks in the Turkish presidential compound late on Nov. 8.

The Swedish premier has informed that his delegation included some prominent Swedish businessmen in a sign that shows his government’s willingness to further improve the bilateral ties in all fields.

Stressing there is a huge potential waiting to be unleashed between Türkiye and Sweden, Kristersson said, “We can make a huge leap on trade. That’s why there are so many businessmen with us today. We can also do more on tourism and work together.”

The prime minister also underlined that the history of the bilateral ties between the two nations goes back centuries, emphasizing that his country’s admission to NATO will make two long-time friendly nations as well as allies.

