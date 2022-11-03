TRT 1 premiers Episode 1 of Yurek Cikmazi

3 November 2022 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Turkiye's TRT 1 premiered Episode 1 of Yurek Cikmazi (Heart Impasse) with screenwriting by Ayla Haciogullari and Vilmer Ozcinar, directed by Serdar Gozelekli.

Ayca Bingol, Alp Navruz, Irem Helvacioglu, and Mesut Akusta are starring in the series.

Before the screening, TRT 1 General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said that they signed the series to raise awareness about violence prevention. Actor Mesut Akusta, on the other hand, drew attention to the effect of the series and said that the production was adapted from Atike Hinclier's novel Yurek Cikmazi.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz