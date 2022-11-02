Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave

2 November 2022 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

Shanghai's Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, with all visitors at the time of the announcement directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The resort said at 11:39 a.m. local time (03:39 GMT) it would immediately shut the main theme park and surrounding areas including its shopping street until further notice to comply with virus curbs.

The Shanghai government said on its official WeChat account the park was barring people from entering or exiting and that all visitors inside the site would need to await the results of their tests before they could leave.

Anyone who had visited the park since Oct. 27 would need to test for COVID-19 three times in three days, it said.

The theme park continued to operate rides for visitors stuck in the park during the closure on Monday, social media users reported.

A Shanghai Disney Resort spokesperson said the resort was still operating "limited offerings" and that they were following measures in line with guidelines from Chinese health authorities.

Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted cases for Oct. 30, all of which it said were people without symptoms.

