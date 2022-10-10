Putin to meet with UAE President in St. Petersburg on October 11

10 October 2022 19:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Tomorrow the president has another working day in St. Petersburg, President of the United Arab Emirates will be in St. Petersburg on a working visit. Putin will meet with him for bilateral negotiations," Peskov said, adding that the conversation will be private.

Peskov added that Putin’s working schedule for October 11 also includes other working meetings.

