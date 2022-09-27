Protests in Iran reach next level: bank branches getting set on fire

27 September 2022 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

As many as 17 bank branches were set on fire as a result of the protest actions held in Iran during the past several days, Secretary of the Coordinating Council of State and Semi-Government Banks of Iran Alireza Gheitasi said, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

“According to preliminary estimates, at least 400 billion rials (about $9.52 million) worth of damage was caused,” Gheitasi said.

The secretary also added that 7 bank branches were set on fire in Iran’s Ilam Province, 5 - in North Khorasan Province, 3 - in East Azerbaijan Province, and 2 - in Hamadan Province.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, prompted by death of a 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

