Kazakhstan and EU aim to increase number of flights

26 September 2022 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kazakhstan and the EU aim to increase the number of flights, Trend reports citing Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

This issues was discussed during the meeting of Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev with Head of Cooperation of EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Johannes Baur.

Thus, both sides held discussions on the current issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in the field of civil aviation such as continuing integration processes, increasing number of flights and expanding the geography of flights.

Currently, regular international flights from Kazakhstan to six countries of the European Union (the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Italy, Greece and the UK) are being carried out on eight routes with a frequency of 28 flights per week.

