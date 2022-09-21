Kazakhstan announces upcoming presidential elections

21 September 2022 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

Early presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on November 20, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said this in his address to the people, Trend reports.

He noted that a relevant decree was signed in connection with this.

"Today I signed a decree on early Kazakh presidential elections for November 20, 2022 in accordance with the previously announced electoral schedule and Constitution of Kazakhstan. These elections kick off the electoral cycle, following which a radical reset of the entire political system will be carried out. This will allow Kazakhstan in the future, focus on solving long-term tasks to ensure sustainable economic growth, improve the welfare and quality of citizen's lives," Tokayev stated.

According to the latest amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, the presidential term was increased to seven years.

President himself is also expected to participate in the upcoming elections.

