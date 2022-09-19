Iranian currency rates for September 19

19 September 2022 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to September 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,071 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 19 Iranian rial on September 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,967 47,969 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,537 43,531 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,910 3,926 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,121 4,121 1 Danish krone DKK 5,658 5,658 1 Indian rupee INR 527 528 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,443 135,448 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 17,729 17,729 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,380 29,379 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,078 109,079 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,665 31,662 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,158 25,165 1 South African rand ZAR 2,386 2,386 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,301 2,300 1 Russian ruble RUB 695 695 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,199 28,222 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,866 29,874 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,355 39,391 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,161 1,161 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,919 32,927 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,460 8,460 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,030 6,018 100 Thai baths THB 113,938 113,938 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,261 9,261 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,322 30,313 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 42,071 42,066 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,834 8,834 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,844 14,844 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,809 2,809 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,636 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,245 73,242 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,142 4,142 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,970

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,440 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,956 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,789 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,332 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.

