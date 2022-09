13 September 2022 02:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the government building amid a large-scale provocation by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan has convened an emergency meeting, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

Reportedly, police forces are concentrated near the government building.

