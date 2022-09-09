Gas import by EU countries down 48% YTD — Gazprom

9 September 2022 08:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russian gas import by EU member-states declined by 48% from 2022 year start, Gazprom said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"From the year start, countries of the European Union reduced Russian gas supplies to their market by 48%, and taking into account the United Kingdom - by 49%," Gazprom said.

Gazprom earlier completely halted gas supplies over the Nord Stream pipeline due to detected fuel leaks in the course of plant maintenance.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz