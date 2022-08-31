Ukraine gets 4.6 bln USD in foreign aid in August

31 August 2022 22:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Ukraine received 4.6 billion U.S. dollars in international aid in August, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Ukraine is expected to get 1.5 billion dollars in grant aid from the United States in September, and macro-financial assistance from the European Union in September or early October, Marchenko was quoted as saying.

On June 24, the European Commission announced plans to issue up to 9 billion euros in loans to support Ukraine under a new exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance program.

In August, Ukraine received 1 billion euros of the aid package in two tranches.

---

