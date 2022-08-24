Kyrgyzstan has deposits of diamonds - official

24 August 2022 18:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan has deposits of diamonds, the Director of Precious Metals Department Kanatbek Madumarov said today, Trend reports referring to the Kyrgyz Media.

He noted that diamond deposits in Kyrgyzstan are hard-to-reach, but currently Kyrgyz experts are engaged in geological exploration of diamonds.

"Work on entering the certification system will allow exploration, mining and processing of diamonds. Kyrgyz entrepreneurs could bring rough diamonds from other countries and process them here, the law allows it. Today, these issues do not exist," he said.

As reported, today the department has entered the system of interdepartmental document management, so if an entrepreneur wants to do business in the field of precious metals, he will be able to register it contactless.

