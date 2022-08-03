US to consider use of nuclear weapons only in extreme circumstances — Blinken

3 August 2022 09:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The US will consider using nuclear weapons only in extreme circumstances, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, speaking at the Tenth Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference in the UN headquarters in New York, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As long as nuclear weapons exist, the fundamental role of US nuclear weapons [will be to deter] nuclear attacks on the United States, on our allies and partners. The United States would only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances to defend vital interests of the United States, its allies and partners," the Secretary said.

He also assured that Washington will not threaten non-nuclear states who joined the NPT Treaty with its nuclear weapons.

"We continue to adhere to our policy not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states that are party to the NPT and are in compliance with their obligations on nuclear non-proliferation," Blinken said.

