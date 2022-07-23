McLaughlin sets new world record in women's 400m hurdles win at athletics worlds

23 July 2022 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Sydney McLaughlin of the United States shattered the women's 400 hurdles world record in her victory at the World Athletics Championships, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Double Olympic champion McLaughlin clocked 50.68 seconds in the race, bettering her own world record of 51.41 seconds set at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on the same track in June.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished runner-up in 52.27, and McLaughlin's compatriot Dalilah Muhammad took bronze in 53.13.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz