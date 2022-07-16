Russia's deputy FM chairs meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian representatives

16 July 2022 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, Azerbaijani and Armenian experts discussed the normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations, as well as peace agreement talks in progress, the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (University) under the Russian Foreign Ministry (MGIMO) said, Azernews reports per Vestnik Kavkaza.

"The meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian experts was facilitated and coordinated by MGIMO and the Russian International Affairs Council," MGIMO said.

"The event was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, the Center for International Relations Analysis from Baku, and Orbeli Analytical Research Center from Yerevan".

The sides addressed a set of issues of the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement based on the trilateral agreements of Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders dated November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, including unblocking transport communications in the region, border delimitation and demarcation, prospects for peace treaty negotiations, humanitarian issues, as well as possible confidence-building measures between the countries.

