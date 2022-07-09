Russia vetoes UNSC Western draft resolution on cross-border aid to Syria

9 July 2022 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russia has vetoed a Western draft resolution of the United Nations Security Council on the extension of the cross-border air mechanism in Syria, Trend reports citing TASS.

China abstained, other Security Council members supported the Ireland-and Norway-initiated draft resolution, which envisages an extension of the Mechanism for Cross-Border Aid Delivery into Syria (CBM) for one more year - till July 2023.

The draft was supported by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Albania, Kenya, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Mexico, Norway, and the United Araab Emirates.

The United Nations Security Council has been extending the Mechanism for Cross-Border Aid Delivery into Syria (CBM) since 2014.

