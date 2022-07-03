Uzbekistan’s president declares state of emergency in Karakalpakstan

3 July 2022 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has imposed a state of emergency in Karakalpakstan region, which is facing unrest, from July 3 to August 2, Presidential Spokesman Sherzod Asadov said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The state of emergency was declared from 00:01 July 3, 2022 to 00:00 August 2, 2022 by a presidential decree, in order to ensure security of citizens, protect their rights and freedoms, restore law and order in the Republic of Karakalpakstan," he wrote on his telegram channel.

