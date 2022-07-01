Kazakhstan, Russia discuss situation at Caspian Pipeline Consortium's marine terminal

1 July 2022 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

Board Chairman of Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas (KMG) NC JSC Magzum Mirzagaliyev met with President of Russian Transneft PJSC Nikolai Tokarev in Moscow on June 30, Trend reports via KMG.

According to the company, the parties discussed pressing issues of the activities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) for the transportation of Kazakh oil, and noted the importance of the CPC project for the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Mirzagaliyev stressed that Transneft PJSC is a long-term and reliable partner of KMG in the field of transportation and transit of Kazakh oil.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the current situation at the CPC marine terminal in connection with the demining of especially dangerous items in the area of the single point moorings (SPMs) - SPM-1 and SPM-2.

Work on the additional search and disposal of underwater potentially hazardous items in the water area of SPM-1 and SPM-2 has been carried out by the Russian Emergencies Ministry since June 15 this year. The operation of SPM-3 is carried out in the normal mode. It was originally planned to complete the demining work by June 25, however, due to weather conditions, they were extended until July 5.

The parties were informed that the ongoing demining work in the SPM-2 area is being completed, and from July 1, the oil pipeline will operate using two single point moorings. Work on additional search and demining in the water area of SPM-1 is planned to be completed by July 5.

The heads of KMG and Transneft PJSC noted that under the above conditions, CPC ensures uninterrupted shipment of Kazakh oil in accordance with the schedules of shippers.

After exchanging views on the progress of demining work in the area of SPM-1 and SPM-2, Mirzagaliyev and Tokarev expressed their hope for the timely completion of the work and confirmed the importance of the stable operation of all three single point moorings.

The heads of KMG and Transneft stressed their satisfaction with the dynamics of relations between the companies in all aspects of joint activities and stated that the cooperation between the parties is carried out in the spirit of mutual understanding and partnership.

Shareholders of CPC JSC are Transneft PJSC (31 percent). KazMunayGas NC JSC (20.75 percent), Chevron (15 percent), LUKOIL (12.5 percent), ExxonMobil (7.5 percent), Rosneft-Shell (7.5 percent), Shell (3.75 percent), and Eni (two percent).

