Brazil's Senate approves aid package, lower house yet to vote

1 July 2022 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Brazil's Senate on Thursday approved a major pre-election aid package, sending the government-backed measure to the lower house, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The package includes a 1,000 reais ($192.38) aid for self-employed truckers, a key Bolsonaro constituency. It also increases by 50% the amount paid in the Auxilio Brasil social welfare program, and increases a gas voucher.

At the last minute, government-backed senators managed to include in the proposal two more measures, an aid targeting taxi drivers and to grant more funding to an existing food security program.

