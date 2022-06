26 June 2022 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed a range of issues, including bilateral relations and the enlargement of NATO, Trend reports citing Türkiye's ministry.

In a phone call on Saturday, Cavusoglu and Blinken also discussed the shipment of grains stuck in Ukraine.

