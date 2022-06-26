Uzbekistan sends 74 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

26 June 2022 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan has flown 74 tons of humanitarian aid to neighboring Afghanistan, which was hit by the earthquake and subsequent floods, the MFA’s spokesperson, Yusuf Kabuljonov, said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to him, the aid was sent on the instructions of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The consignment included food, essential items and medicines.

According to the latest data, over 1.1 thousand people were killed and 1,500 injured in the quake in Afghanistan.

