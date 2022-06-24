China launches new test satellite

24 June 2022 08:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

China on Wednesday sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Tianxing-1 test satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 10:08 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.

The satellite is mainly used for experiments such as space environment detection.

It was the 15th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets, according to the launch center.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz