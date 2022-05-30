Iran exports COVID-19 vaccines to Venezuela

30 May 2022 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said that the country is ready to export COVID-19 vaccines and it has already sent its first batch to Venezuela, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The minister made the announcement on Saturday during a press briefing in Ardebil, the capital city of Ardebil Province, northwestern Iran.

He said that the country currently has four million doses of COVID-19 vaccines which it can export to other countries.

Einollahi noted that the first batch containing 100,000 doses has been dispatched to Venezuela, adding that more vaccines will be exported to the Latin American country in response to a request by its health minister.

The Iranian health minister also said that it is a great honor that his country, which was once in need of importing COVID-19 vaccines, is now exporting them, adding that this shows the Islamic Republic acts strongly in all fields.

Einollahi said that Iran, in addition to COVID-19, is capable of producing vaccines for other viral diseases.

He also hailed the country’s efforts to contain coronavirus, saying that daily deaths from the respiratory disease have become single-digit for a while now.

The minister also referred to the growing outbreak of monkey-pox in the world and said that no cases have been detected in Iran.

