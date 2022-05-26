Georgia records increase in money transfers from Kyrgyzstan

26 May 2022 23:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Georgia recorded a significant increase in money transfers from Kyrgyzstan in April 2022, Trend reports via National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

According to the report, money transfers from Kyrgyzstan to Georgia in April 2022 amounted to $3 million, which is an increase, compared to $1.2 million in the same month of 2021.

Kyrgyzstan ranks 13 among the TOP-20 countries with the largest money transfers to Georgia in April 2022.

Meanwhile, Russia is first on the list with $132.9 million, followed by Italy with $33.4 million and the US with $25 million.

The overall volume of money transfers to Georgia amounted to $308.1 million in April 2022, which is an increase of 58.8 percent, compared to $114.1million over the same month of 2021.

---