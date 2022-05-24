Azernews.Az

Turkey confirms 922 daily COVID-19 cases

24 May 2022 21:19 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

Turkey reported 922 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 3, while 1,105 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 123,536 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

