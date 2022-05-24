Turkey confirms 922 daily COVID-19 cases

Loading...
Turkey confirms 922 daily COVID-19 cases21:19
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 2420:51
Uzbekistan to face drop in remittance inflows in 2022, forecast says20:15
Kazakh president talks strategic importance of construction of transport arteries19:48
Samsung to invest $356 bln over five years in strategic sectors19:18
Azerbaijan's Shaki to host Rhythmic Gymnastics event dedicated to Independence Day18:43
Georgia considers re-opening land border with Azerbaijan18:17
Brussels meeting proves Azerbaijani leader's stunning success17:58
Minister praises strong performance of Azerbaijani economy17:52
Work underway to supply Aghdam with drinking water [PHOTO]17:41
Azerbaijani president allocates funding to Public TV - decree17:36
Baku, Ankara mull deepening cooperation in health sector17:30
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign exchange auction17:16
Azerbaijan introduces mechanism to prevent imports of banned agrochemicals17:03
Defense boss inspects new military training facility for improving army combat readiness [PHOTO/VIDEO]16:46
Number of war veterans wanting to set up NGOs grows16:30
Shusha to host closing ceremony of Baku Energy Forum16:11
Renowned jazz pianist performs in Baku [PHOTO/VIDEO]15:55
Brussels meeting is another diplomatic success of Azerbaijan - MPs15:37
First President of Kazakhstan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev15:23
Azerbaijan discusses developing economic ties with UAE, Saudi Arabia [PHOTO]15:19
President of Gabon congratulates President Ilham Aliyev15:07
EU's top official welcomes results of trilateral meeting in Brussels15:00
Azerbaijan studying EU countries' experience in SMBs sector [PHOTO]14:41
Post-Brussels meeting abstractions: What lay in store?14:22
Azerbaijani servicemen in Turkey's Efes-2022 multinational drills to hone skills [PHOTO/VIDEO]14:01
Heydar Aliyev Center to hold exhibition of stained glass panels in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]13:49
Amid biting anti-Kremlin sanctions, Armenia helping Russia's IT sector to skirt bans13:42
Agency for Development of Economic Zones preparing package of benefits for residents of industrial parks in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh13:30
AFW: National designer presents stunning collection, inspired by rose [PHOTO]13:12
Official: Development of technology in Azerbaijan priority issue [PHOTO]12:55
Flamenco-jazz band shines at Baku Piano Festival [PHOTO/VIDEO]12:36
Azerbaijan, Estonia discuss prospects for expanding cooperation [PHOTO]12:18
Minister: Azerbaijan ready to discuss increase in energy supplies to Europe12:00
President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with EU Council President and Armenian PM - encouraging step towards peace11:46
Brussels meeting confirmed paramount importance of five principles laid out by Azerbaijan for negotiations - analyst11:29
Peace treaty with Azerbaijan only thing that can lead Armenia out of crisis - Israeli lawyer11:11
How can students spend their summer vacation effectively?11:00
Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to several more SMEs10:51
Most Azerbaijani NGOs eager to register want to engage in racketeering - spokesman of Presidential Administration10:35
Baku, Tashkent discuss expanding economic cooperation10:19
State Border Service seizes over 11.8 kg of drugs on Azerbaijan-Iran border [PHOTO]10:00
Baku-Nakhchivan flight plane returns to airport due to thunderstorm09:43
President of Mauritania congratulates President Ilham Aliyev09:38
EU needs European armed forces to ensure its security - EU foreign policy chief09:13
Austrian President Van der Bellen to run for second term08:35
AC Milan win first Serie A title since 201108:00
Azerbaijani president briefs Turkish leader on outcome of Brussels meeting with Armenian premier00:19
US government delegation to visit Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan23 May 23:18
COVID-19 cases in Turkey fall below 1,000 mark23 May 22:49
Azerbaijani president sets up state commission for border delimitation with Armenia23 May 22:46
North Korea fever caseload comes to over 2.8 million23 May 22:14
Japanese prime minister, US president meet in Tokyo - TV23 May 21:47
Iran President leaves for Oman23 May 21:17
Georgia shares data on visitor inflow from Kyrgyzstan23 May 20:51
Turkmenistan names volume of gas exports to China23 May 20:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 2323 May 19:43
Official outlines problems with secondary education in Iran23 May 19:17
Cadenza Orchestra to perform concert timed to Azerbaijan's Independence Day23 May 18:30
Direct flights will again connect Azerbaijan and Montenegro23 May 18:17
Meeting of Pardon Issues Commission under President of Azerbaijan wraps up23 May 18:06
Azerbaijan registers no cases of monkeypox23 May 17:57
Moscow viewed as vying for control over Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks with EU23 May 17:55
OSCE hails Azerbaijani-Armenian leaders Brussels meeting23 May 17:48
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens23 May 17:40
Azerbaijan confirms some more COVID-19 cases23 May 17:38
Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions notes23 May 17:32
North Korean leader congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day23 May 17:27
Azerbaijan continues to employ war-affected citizens23 May 17:18
Azerbaijan announces date of ticket sale for regular bus trips to Shusha and Aghdam23 May 17:06
Post-restoration view of Shusha historical Real School disclosed [VIDEO]23 May 17:00
Tajik designers present stunning outfits at AFW 2022 [PHOTO]23 May 16:41
Azerbaijan getting rid of unusable ammo as mine clearance op goes ahead in Karabakh23 May 16:23
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market23 May 16:02
VIII OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forum was held in Kazan [PHOTO]23 May 15:45
Flying over 2,000 km distance, Turkish Akinci UCAVs land in Baku for TEKNOFEST festival [PHOTO]23 May 15:28
Country's best chefs named [PHOTO]23 May 15:10
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan set up expert council, set to be conducive to deepening ties [PHOTO]23 May 14:51
Baku hosts Best of City Awards ceremony [PHOTO/VIDEO]23 May 14:32
Pardon Issues Commission under President of Azerbaijan to hold regular meeting23 May 14:11
International Piano Festival starts in Baku [PHOTO/VIDEO]23 May 13:53
SCO chief sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev23 May 13:39
In historic Shusha city, MP signals imminent signing of peace deal between Azerbaijan & Armenia [PHOTO]23 May 13:34
Azerbaijan joins int'l transport, logistics expo in Rotterdam [PHOTO]23 May 13:16
Israeli agriculture minister travels to Jewish village in Guba [PHOTO]23 May 12:56
Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidium chairman congrats Azerbaijani president on Independence Day [UPDATE]23 May 12:35
Azerbaijan, Korea eye exports, investments expansion co-op23 May 12:34
Azerbaijani, Turkish top diplomats discuss cooperation, regional issues on the phone23 May 12:15
Singaporean president congrats Azerbaijani leader on upcoming national holiday [UPDATE]23 May 11:56
Azerbaijan Fashion Week unites fashion designers [PHOTO]23 May 11:51
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for railway sector co-op23 May 11:33
Azerbaijani president sends letter to Pope Francis [UPDATE]23 May 11:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 2323 May 11:14
Slovakia considers economic projects in Karabakh very promising area of co-op with Azerbaijan - ambassador23 May 10:55
Azerbaijan to place Texnikabank 's property for auction23 May 10:37
Azerbaijan to place Atrabank's property for auction23 May 10:19
In a visit to Finland, Azerbaijani diplomat discusses bilateral, regional issues23 May 10:00
Jordan's army kills four smugglers at border with Syria23 May 09:02
Canadian MP speaks in Kannada in Parliament, wins internet23 May 08:00
Press statement by Charles Michel following trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders [PHOTO]23 May 07:09