Blinken to travel to Japan from May 21-24 to discuss Ukraine, DPRK - State Department

21 May 2022 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will accompany President Joe Biden on his first official trip to Asia as president from May 21-24, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

US top diplomat will attend Biden’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and join the leaders’ summit of Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) whose members are Australia, India, the US and Japan.

Blinken will meet with Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and discuss "global response" to Russia’s "military operation" in Ukraine, "the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s increasingly destabilizing behavior, and regional economic development.

