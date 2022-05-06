By Trend

The largest carbamide production factory in Central Asia, Garabogazcarbamide, located in the Balkan region of Turkmenistan, exported about 281,100 tons of carbamide fertilizers within January through March 2022 period, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan news agency.

This is almost 82 percent of total production.

The enterprise is designed for the annual production of 1.1 million tons of carbamide and 660,000 tons of synthetic ammonia. The main raw material used here is natural gas.

Furthermore, last year the factory production volume amounted to more than 989,100 tons of carbamide fertilizers and 570,400 tons of liquid ammonia.

With the increasing dynamics of the construction of industrial and social facilities in Turkmenistan, the industry is becoming one of the major sectors of the economy, which is given an important role in the implementation of import substitution programs and increasing the export potential of the state.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz