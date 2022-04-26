By Trend

The next flight of Turkmenistan Airlines from Ashgabat to Moscow is scheduled for April 29, 2022, said the statement of the Russian embassy, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

The cost of the ticket is $600.

The sale of tickets for the specified flight will begin on April 27 at the offices of Turkmenistan Airlines in Ashgabat.

It was also possible to purchase transit tickets for further travel across Russia at the ticket offices of S7 Airlines in Ashgabat.

When flying to Russia, foreign citizens must have a negative PCR test valid for 48 hours.

Turkmenistan organizes charter flights to the Turkmenabad International Airport several times a month from countries such as Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan and EU countries to return its citizens to their homeland.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries of the world were discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

