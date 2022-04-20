By Trend

Apple on Tuesday released new details on the increased use of recycled materials across its products, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Apple's newly released 2022 Environmental Progress Report highlights the company's significant work to become carbon neutral across its global supply chain and the life cycle of every product, as well as progress in reducing waste and promoting the safer use of materials in its products.

For the first time, the company introduced certified recycled gold, and more than doubled the use of recycled tungsten, rare earth elements, and cobalt. Nearly 20 percent of all material used in Apple products in 2021 was recycled, the highest-ever use of recycled content.

In 2021, 59 percent of all the aluminum Apple shipped in its products came from recycled sources, with many products featuring 100 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure. Apple has also made significant progress toward the company's goal to eliminate plastics from its packaging by 2025, with plastics accounting for just 4 percent of packaging in 2021. Since 2015, Apple has reduced plastic in its packaging by 75 percent, according to the company.

Additionally, Apple products in 2021 included 45 percent certified recycled rare earth elements, 13 percent certified recycled cobalt, and 30 percent certified recycled tin, it said.

Apple on Tuesday also announced its newest recycling innovation, Taz, a machine to improve material recovery from traditional electronics recycling.

The company said it has been carbon neutral for its global operations since 2020, and has relied on 100 percent renewable energy to power its offices, stores, and data centers since 2018. In 2021, Apple's revenue grew 33 percent, while its net emissions remained flat.

According to Apple, as of this month, 213 of the company's major manufacturing partners have pledged to power all Apple production with renewable electricity across 25 countries and regions.

A total of 55 manufacturing partners in China committed to using only clean power with a nearly 75 percent increase from 2021, Apple said.

