Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has extended the regime of temporary flight restrictions to airports in southern and central Russia until April 25, the agency reported, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Until April 25, 2022 03:45 Moscow time, the regime of temporary restrictions on flights to 11 Russian airports: Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don and Elista has been extended," the report said.

Other Russian airports, including international ones, work as usual, Federal Air Transport Agency stressed.

It also reported that Russian airlines were recommended to organize transportation of passengers by alternative routes, using the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol and Moscow.

