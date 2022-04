By Trend

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan showered praises on India while addressing the nation a day before the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Trend reports citing The Hindustan Times.

Khan said no power can dictate terms to India which is a sovereign nation, unlike Pakistan – both of which were born at the same time.

"None of them has the guts to speak to India like that," he added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz