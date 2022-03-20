By Trend

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has stopped any activity of a number of political parties during martial law, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

"The National Security and Defense Council decided <...> to suspend any activity of a number of political parties during martial law," he said.

According to him the Ministry of Justice was instructed to take measures to immediately stop the activities of these political forces.

