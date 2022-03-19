By Trend

Presidents of the Russian Federation and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron reviewed the course of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in a telephone conversation. At the same time, the President of Russia outlined the fundamental approaches to the development of possible agreements, the Kremlin press service reports, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed the state of affairs at the talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives. In this context, the principal approaches of the Russian side to the development of possible agreements were outlined," the report said.

It is noted that the leaders agreed to stay in touch.

---

