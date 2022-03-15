By Trend

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO leaders to discuss Ukraine,U.S. and foreign sources familiar with the situation said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The plan, which is still being finalized, calls for Biden to meet with other leaders from the NATO alliance in Brussels on March 23, said three of the sources.

They cautioned that the plans could still change given the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz