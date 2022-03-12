By Trend

The humanitarian situation is very difficult in some cities of Ukraine, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Baku Vladislav Kanevsky told journalists, Trend reports.

"Today, the humanitarian catastrophe is observed in the cities of Mariupol, Izyum, Volnovakha. Unfortunately, the humanitarian situation is really difficult. We see how much the world is helping, including Azerbaijan. And the people who were able to break out of these regions are just using the humanitarian aid that comes from here. But the problem is that in these cities people are cut off from aid, food, medicine. We do not know the number of casualties among the civilian population in these cities," Kanevsky said.

He said that the house where his mother lived was completely destroyed.

"She did not die just because she was in a bomb shelter. In this city, where she was, the so-called humanitarian corridors were declared three times and civilians trying to use these corridors were attacked all three times," the ambassador said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz