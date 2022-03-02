By Trend

Foreign partners will hand over as many as 70 warplanes to the Ukrainian Army – MiG-29s and Su-25s, the Land Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“’Ghosts of Kyiv’ will now have more! Plus 70 planes for the Ukrainian Army! Our partners are giving us MiG-29s and Su-25s! If necessary, they will be able to be based on Polish airfields from which Ukrainian pilots will perform combat missions," said the report.

Bulgaria will hand over 16 MiG-29s and 14 Su-25s, Poland – 28 MiG-29s, and Slovakia – 12 MiG-29s.

