By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, Trend reports referring to Director of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Fahrettin Altun’s message on Twitter.

"We are witnessing yet another war in our region," Altun tweeted. "President Erdogan has offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine as we have strong relations with both countries. He also called for a unified stance on the part of the allies."

--

