Turkey’s COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac is becoming more widely used across the country, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The Ankara Provincial Health Directorate stated on its Twitter account that the use of Turkovac, which was developed with domestic facilities, will be expanded in the fight against coronavirus, the report added.

It was stressed that Turkovac has started to be implemented in four more hospitals in addition to Ankara City Hospital.

"We have been administering Turkovac, our domestic inactivated vaccine, at Ataturk Sanatorium Training and Research Hospital, Ankara Training and Research Hospital, Diskapi Yildirim Beyazit Training and Research Hospital and Gulhane Training and Research Hospital, in addition to our Ankara City Hospital, as of February 7th. You can get your appointment from MHRS [Central physician appointment system] or 182," the statement reads.

According to Hacettepe University's phase-3 research, Turkovac reduces the risk of contracting the virus by 50 percent when compared to the Chinese vaccine Sinovac.

The university released the preliminary findings of a phase 3 study comparing Turkovac and Coronavac vaccines. It was discovered that the domestic vaccine Turkovac reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 49.29 percent when compared to the Chinese company Sinovac's Coronavac vaccine.

Prof Mine Durusu Tanriover, a Hacettepe University Vaccine Institute Board Member and Turkovac Phase-3 Study researcher, explained that the study included 1,182 volunteers.

She added that the study included healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55 who had never had COVID and had never been vaccinated before.

