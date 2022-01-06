By Osman Ozgan

Turkey will open the National Combat Aircraft Engineering Center, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The opening ceremony is to be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The special complex has been built by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) within the scope of the National Combat Aircraft project carried out under the coordination of the Defence Industries Directorate.

Equipped with high security and technology on an area of 65,000 square meters, the complex will provide engineers with the opportunity to work during the day without leaving the building.

The center will also include an autonomous library, dining hall, medical center and many sports fields.

Right next to the center, where 2,300 engineers will work, there will be a hangar where the aircraft will be built. This will be a structure that is isolated from the outside, has its own communication infrastructure and high computational computers. Work on the construction of the hangar continues.

It is planned that the National Combat Aircraft will be removed from the hangar in 2023 with the engine running.

---

