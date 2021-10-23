By Trend

Georgia has reported 4,467 new COVID-19 cases, 1,790 recoveries, and 42 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 52,487 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 31,051 tests were rapid, while the remaining 21,436 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 688,804, among them 626,478 people recovered and 9,699 died.

There are 51 people quarantined, 5,925 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 993 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of October 23, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,469 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

