By Trend

Turkey delivered 200,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine, as well as 20,000 boxes of the Favipiravir drug, which is used to treat coronavirus patients, to Uzbekistan on October 13, Trend citing data from the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The vaccines were sent to Uzbekistan as a sign of friendship and goodwill.

Sinovac is the sixth coronavirus vaccine available in Uzbekistan.

The Chinese vaccine is approved for use for mass immunization in almost all of Southeast Asia, in most of Central and Latin America. In addition, it is allowed in Turkey, as well as in two European countries - Ukraine and Albania.

